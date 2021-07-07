ABC To Air ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ For First Time

The diamond battle of Chicago will get some network airtime next month. ESPN said today that ABC will televise the August 8 White Sox-Cubs matchup from Wrigley Field — the first time the broadcast net has aired its Disney sibling’s Sunday Night Baseball game of the week.

ESPN

Matt Vasgersian will handle play-by-play for the telecast alongside with analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Cubs hosting the first-place White Sox also will stream on the ESPN app and air on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ABC last season aired its first MLB postseason game since 1995 during the MLB Wild Card Series, which ESPN produced.