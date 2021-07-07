Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson Developing Hip-Hop Competition Series ‘Unrapped’ At ABC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

ABC To Air ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ For First Time

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs in 2020 AP Photos

The diamond battle of Chicago will get some network airtime next month. ESPN said today that ABC will televise the August 8 White Sox-Cubs matchup from Wrigley Field — the first time the broadcast net has aired its Disney sibling’s Sunday Night Baseball game of the week.

ESPN

Matt Vasgersian will handle play-by-play for the telecast alongside with analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Cubs hosting the first-place White Sox also will stream on the ESPN app and air on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ABC last season aired its first MLB postseason game since 1995 during the MLB Wild Card Series, which ESPN produced.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad