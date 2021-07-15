ABC Fall Premiere Dates: New ‘Wonder Years’ & ‘Queens’ Join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Good Doctor’, ‘Bachelorette’, ‘Goldbergs’ & More

From left: 'The Wonder Years', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Goldbergs' and 'The Good Doctor'

ABC has made its plans for the fall. The Disney-owned network today revealed fall premiere dates for its new series The Wonder Years and Queens, along with new seasons of returning favorites Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Bachelorette, The Goldbergs and several others.

Also getting their slots today are comedies The Conners and Home Economics; dramas A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Station 19 and Big Sky; reality/competition series Shark Tank, Dancing with the Stars, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep; and stalwart newsmag 20/20. See the full schedule below.

As for the rookies, The Wonder Years reboot begins its journey at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, with drama Queens arriving at 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 19.

Wonder Years, a reboot of the 1987-92 ABC dramedy, will be bookended that night by the season bows of comedy veterans The Goldbergs and The Conners. The sophomore run of the Topher Grace-led comedy Home Economics premieres at 9:30, followed by the Season 4 of drama A Million Little Things at 10.

From left: Eve J. Cooper, Brandy Norwood, Nadine Velazquez and Naturi Naughton in ‘Queens’ ABC

Queens will bow after the Cycle 17 debut of The Bachelorette. The new drama follows four estranged women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches — their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

ABC’s Premiere Week kicks off with the 30th cycle of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, September 20. The Good Doctor returns for Season 5 the following Monday in the 10-11 p.m. slot.

A pair of second-year reality-competition hours will begin the net’s Sunday lineup on September 26, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep leading into the fourth-season bow of Nathan Fillion cop drama The Rookie.

Thursday anchors Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will launch their respective fifth and 18th seasons on September 30, joined at 10 p.m. by soph drama Big Sky at 10.

The 32nd season of clips series America’s Funniest Home Videos unspools at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 3, and two other reality veterans return on Friday, October 8: Shark Tank (Season 13) and 20/20 (Season 44)

Here is ABC’s 2021 fall schedule (all times ET/PT; new series in bold):

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (Season 30)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

8 p.m. The Goldbergs (Season 9)

8:30 p.m. The Wonder Years (Series premiere)

9 p.m. The Conners (Season 4)

9:31 p.m. Home Economics (Season 2; new time)

10 p.m. A Million Little Things (Season 4)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 2; new day)

9 p.m. Supermarket Sweep (Season 2; new time)

10 p.m. The Rookie (Season 4)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

10 p.m. The Good Doctor (Season 5)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

8 p.m. Station 19 (Season 5)

9 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)

10:01 p.m. Big Sky (Season 2; new day)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 32)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8 p.m. Shark Tank (Season 13)

9:01 p.m. 20/20 (Season 44)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19

8 p.m. The Bachelorette (Season 17)

10:01 p.m. Queens (Series premiere)