‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Now Streaming On Paramount+

Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II is available to stream now on Paramount+, the streaming service said today.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, and starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Krasinski, the film begins streaming 45 days after its May 28 theatrical release.

If you need a refresher of the original installment, the Paramount+ synopsis reads: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

From Paramount Pictures in association with Michael Bay, A Quiet Place Part II is a Platinum Dunes Production and Sunday Night Production, produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski. Executive producers are Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus.