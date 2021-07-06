‘A League Of Their Own’ Casts Saidah Ekulona; Alli Chung Joins ‘The Hardy Boys’

Saidah Ekulona (Better Call Saul) is set for a recurring role opposite Chanté Adams on Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot series. The hourlong series, from co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV, is described as a fresh approach to Penny Marshall’s 1992 Columbia Pictures movie of the same name about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The reboot will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. Ekulona will play Toni Chapman, Maxine (Chante Adams)’s mother, a successful entrepreneur and the unofficial mayor of the small but growing black community in Rockford, Illinois. She has big dream for her daughter, but Max has dreams of her own. Ekulona recently recurred on AMC’s Better Call Saul, as well as Chuck Lorre’s CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. She is repped by Gersh and Trademark Talent.



Alli Chung (Ballers) has joined the Season 2 cast of Hulu’s The Hardy Boys in a recurring role. Based on the classic books by Franklin W. Dixon, Season 2 finds Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliot) tackling another complicated mystery when a local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a shadowy corporation moves into town. Chung will play Jesse Hooper, the proud and stoic new police chief of Bridgeport and mother of Biff Hooper. Chung has had recurring roles on series including Ballers, The Bold Type and UnReal. She is repped by Performers Management and The Characters Talent Agency.