‘3rd Rock From The Sun’ Rolls To Cozi TV In Digital Deal

Attention, people of Earth: 3rd Rock from the Sun has a new digital home.

NBCUniversal’s Cozi TV has acquired digital broadcast rights to the popular aliens-among-us sitcom that aired 139 episodes over six seasons from 1996-2001 on NBC. The half-hour show debuts July 18 on the outlet with a 10-hour marathon of Season 1 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. ET. Starting the next night, it will air from 7-8 p.m. weeknights with additional runs on Sundays.

Check out a promo for the “3rd Rock-a-Thon” above.

NBCUniversal

John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and Joseph Gordon-Levitt starred in 3rd Rock from the Sun, which followed a space-alien family trying to figure out the strange ways of Earth. The series bounced around the NBC schedule during its run but earned consecutive Emmy noms for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1997-98.

The series was created by SNL writing alums Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and produced by Carsey-Werner Television. The Turners also executive produced alongside Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach.

“The staying power of 3rd Rock has been extraordinary, and its timeless success is due to the extraordinary talents of its incredible all-star cast, writers and producers,” said Meredith McGinn, SVP of Cozi TV. “We are excited to showcase this witty, hilarious comedy and celebrate its milestone 25th anniversary and for 3rd Rock to join our lineup of all-time favorites on Cozi TV.”