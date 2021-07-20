2021 Toronto Festival Unveils ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ As Opening Night Premiere; Check Out First Slated Films

Toronto International Film organizers declared two weeks ago they will be welcoming back in-person audiences for a fest that will run from September 9-18. This after Canada made an exemption to allow for the National Hockey League playoffs to happen in country, and more recently that the Toronto Blue Jays will resume playing in the ballpark on Blue Jay Way by the end of the month.

The fest this morning unveiled its first batch of premieres and galas. Fest co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey have set Dear Evan Hansen at the Opening Night Gala Presentation.

The Stephen Chbosky-directed adaptation of the Broadway hit will premiere Sept. 9 at Roy Thomson Hall, and the fest will close with the Zhang Yimou-directed One Second.

Here are the films slated so far, with more to be added later:

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2021

*previously announced

*Belfast Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clifford the Big Red Dog Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada

World Premiere

Opening Night Film.

Dear Evan Hansen Stephen Chbosky | USA

World Premiere

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Will Sharpe | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Michael Showalter | USA

World Premiere

*Jagged Alison Klayman | USA

World Premiere

*Last Night in Soho Edgar Wright | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

*The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie Laurent | France

World Premiere

*Night Raiders Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand

North American Premiere

.Closing Night Film.

One Second Zhang Yimou | China

North American Premiere

The Survivor Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2021

*previously announced

Ali & Ava Clio Barnard | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

All My Puny Sorrows Michael McGowan | Canada

World Premiere

*Benediction Terence Davies | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Bergman Island Mia Hansen-Løve | France

International Premiere

*Charlotte Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium

World Premiere

*Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA

World Premiere

Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere

Encounter Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA

International Premiere

*The Guilty Antoine Fuqua | USA

World Premiere

I’m Your Man Maria Schrader | Germany

North American Premiere

Inexorable Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France

International Premiere

*Lakewood Phillip Noyce | Canada

World Premiere

The Middle Man Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark

World Premiere

Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) Jacques Audiard | France

North American Premiere

*Petite Maman Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere

*The Starling Theodore Melfi | USA

World Premiere

The Story of My Wife Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France

North American Premiere

Three Floors (Tre Piani) Nanni Moretti | Italy/France

North American Premiere

Violet Justine Bateman | USA

International Premiere

The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske) Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark

North American Premiere

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen is the story of a high-school senior with a debilitating anxiety disorder whose private letter to himself as part of a therapy exercise lands in the hands of a fellow classmate, with tragic consequences. The incident propels Evan on a journey of self-discovery that leads him toward belonging and acceptance, not only among the people who love him, but also by Evan himself. Starring Tony winner Ben Platt as Evan, along with Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani, Dear Evan Hansen features songs from the original Broadway sensation.

“There was no question that Dear Evan Hansen was the ideal film to launch the Festival this year,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head, TIFF. “This film is ultimately about healing, forgiveness, and reaffirms how connected and essential we all are to one another. We couldn’t think of a more important idea to celebrate this year as we come together once again to share the power and joy of cinema in theatres together.”

“As TIFF resumed this year in the wake of a pandemic that marked and changed all of our lives, we felt it was important to open this year’s Festival with a film that connects to our shared humanity and that reminds us how deeply we need one another, need to be seen by one another, especially in times of loneliness and despair,” stated Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, TIFF.

“Dear Evan Hansen is a film about allowing ourselves to be found, and giving ourselves permission to be our true, authentic selves,” said Stephen Chbosky. “After a year and a half of isolation, so many of us are finding our way back to each other. So, now more than ever, I am honoured that the Toronto International Film Festival has chosen Dear Evan Hansen to open this year’s Festival. We could not have asked for a more ideal festival, or audience, or moment to premiere our film.”

The Closing Night Gala of TIFF 2021, One Second, is the newest offering from the acclaimed Chinese director of Raise the Red Lantern and Hero, Zhang Yimou. The film tells the story of a travelling film projectionist and an escaped prisoner connected through cinema. One Second is a love letter to movies and a reminder of how they can unite people, regardless of our differences. “Every September we invite the whole film world to Toronto, one of the most diverse, movie-mad cities in the world,” said Bailey. “And to have Zhang Yimou’s film here, now, is a true joy.”

TIFF is also delighted to announce the first titles selected for the Festival’s Gala and Special Presentations programmes. This first list of films from the 2021 Official Selection features 11 Galas and 21 Special Presentations.

“We’re so excited to be able to share this year’s lineup with audiences in theatres,” said Vicente. “These films reflect passion, creativity, and break new ground to tell their stories. We’re honoured to have them as part of TIFF 2021.”

“Some of the year’s biggest films will screen at TIFF this year,” added Bailey. “We’re thrilled to announce these films as Galas and Special Presentations. Our programming team has been hard at work for months searching for the most compelling stories, acclaimed filmmakers, and top onscreen talent that comprise two of TIFF’s highest-profile sections.”