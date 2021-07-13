Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Top List; HBO/HBO Max Edges Netflix For Most Noms

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian tied with the most nominations with 24 on Tuesday as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled. The noms, which come for a TV season that took place amidst the global pandemic, were announced by the Television Academy in a virtual ceremony hosted by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ saw 71 noms today while NBC was fourth overall with 46, a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.
The Crown, in its fourth season, is on an Outstanding Drama Series list with fellow previous nominee The Mandalorian as well as fellow Netflix buzz title Bridgerton along with The Boys, previous winner The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu, HBO’s Lovecraft Country which made news when it was not renewed for a second season, and previous noms Pose from FX and NBC’s This Is Us.
Pose’s Mj Rodriguez made history this morning, becoming the first transgender nominee in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category.
On the Comedy side, the series race is between Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, HBO Max’s duo The Flight Attendant and Hacks, ABC’s Black-ish, Netflix’ Emily In Paris, The Kominsky Method and upstart Cobra Kai, and Hulu’s Pen15.
There will be no repeats both the Drama and Comedy series best-of categories, with last year’s winners Succession and Schitt’s Creek, respectively, not eligible this time around.
Multiple acting noms today include a couple of Saturday Night Live veterans, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, getting nominated for both SNL and their own shows Kenan and Shrill, respectively. Jean Smart scored twice, for HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, the latter of which is part of a killer Limited Series race that includes HBO’s I May Destroy You, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Disney+’s first Marvel series WandaVision.
With today’s noms set, final voting by members of the Television Academy will run from August 19-30.
The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer was just set to host the ceremony, which after a virtual 2020 ceremony will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, featuring a limited audience of nominees and their guests.
Check out a list of the main nominees here and below as we update them.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Emma Corrin
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez
Jurnee Smollett
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito
O-T Fagbenle
John Lithgow
Tobias Menzies
Max Minghella
Chris Sullivan
Bradley Whitford
Michael K. Williams
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Madeline Brewer
Ann Dowd
Aunjanue Ellis
Emerald Fennell
Yvonne Strahovski
Samira Wiley
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Hannah Einbinder
Kate McKinnon
Rosie Perez
Cecily Strong
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Brett Goldstein
Brendan Hunt
Nick Mohammed
Paul Reiser
Jeremy Swift
Kenan Thompson
Bowen Yang
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster
Daveed Diggs
Paapa Essiedu
Jonathan Groff
Evan Peters
Anthony Ramos
Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Kathryn Hahn
Moses Ingram
Julianne Nicholson
Jean Smart
Phillipa Soo
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
