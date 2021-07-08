1091 Pictures Boards North American Rights To Debut Horror Film ‘Lair’

EXCLUSIVE: Storyboard Media has sold North American rights for horror Lair to Hunt For The Wilderpeople and American Animals distributor 1091 Pictures.

Corey Johnson (Morbius) stars with Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandre Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth) and newcomers Anya Newall, Alana Wallace and Lara Mount.

The film follows Dr. Steven Caramore (Johnson) who specializes in debunking the supernatural. When a friend (Fehr) is accused of murder, claiming he was possessed by an unseen menace, Caramore begins to question his own beliefs. He investigates his friend’s claims, setting off a chain of events that forces Caramore and a young family into a battle for survival.

Writer-director Adam Ethan Crow’s debut feature is produced by ex-Fox VP Shelley Atkin, with an original score from Mario Grigorov (Fantastic Beasts) and SFX from Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Tristan Versluis.

The deal was negotiated by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard of Storyboard Media on behalf of the filmmakers and Eric Min and Lev Avery-Peck on behalf of 1091 Pictures.

1091 Pictures, which acquired distributor The Orchard Film Group in 2019, plans to release the film on digital on November 9th after a planned festival run.

Filmmaker Crow said: “The pedigree of 1091’s films combined with its industry-leading management, make it the perfect home for Lair, which is being described as an elevated horror. All I know is Lair‘s not your normal scary movie, and I hope it will ignite healthy, spirited conversation while delighting genre fans.”

Meanwhile, Studiocanal has taken Australia/NZ rights and Nos has taken Portugal. Additional deals are in the works.