1 Teen Dead, Another Critically Injured During Shooting At Regal Theater In Corona, CA

The Corona Police Department reported that at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday night its officers responded to a call for service at The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old male, from Corona, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old female, also from Corona, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Their identification is being held pending notification to the next of kin.

A spokesperson for Regal issued the following statement to Deadline: “We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

The Corona Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau – Forensic Services is assisting with the investigation. At this time, no additional information is available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.

The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater is located at 2650 Tuscany Street in Corona.