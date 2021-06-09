‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Creator Austin Winsberg Rallies Fan Base To Find New Home Upon Series Cancellation At NBC: “I Refuse To Believe The Show Is Dead”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s characters have performed their last heart song as NBC opted not to renew the musical dramedy.

Lionsgate Television, which co-produces with Universal Television the Austin Winsberg series, revealed that it will not move on at NBC after two seasons. The studio will mount an aggressive effort to find another home for the show outside NBCUniversal.

The sophomore season came to an end with a cliffhanger and a surprise heart song. Upon learning of the cancellation at NBC Winsberg addressed his passionate fan base to help keep the series going.

“Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need.”

He continued: “I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.”

He then tagged the cast members Jane Levy, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Sklyar Astin, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds and more to participate in the social media campaign.

Astin, whose Max had a major moment in the series finale, also reacted to the news on Twitter. Max, like Jane Levy’s Zoey, can now hear loved ones inner thoughts in song. Referring to the shocking cliffhanger, Astin asked: “what am I supposed to do with this power now?”

Levy, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the titular character earlier this year, thanked fans and also encouraged them to get #saveZoeysPlaylist trending on Twitter.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support these last two years. This show means so much to me,” she wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon #SaveZoeysPlaylist has creeped up Twitter Trends to the No. 2 spot.

See their social media posts and more below.

If you love @ZoeysPlaylist as much as we do, we need your help. NBC and Peacock have decided not to renew us. We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going. I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled. Help us find a new home. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/79CPDniKFL — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 9, 2021

This is so ridiculous ,,this show has the most talented cast and wonderful stories you’ll see anywhere,, I really think people didn’t discover it yet !!!It’s a musical folks!! A fun beautiful musical with great stories #savezoeysplaylist https://t.co/DRbFq2Tfa9 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 9, 2021

