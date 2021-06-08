Zoey Deutch To Star in Quinn Shephard’s ‘Not Okay’ For Searchlight And Makeready

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight and Makeready are partnering on the new feature film satire Not Okay, setting Quinn Shephard to direct and tapping Zoey Deutch to star. Shephard also penned the script to the film which is set to start production this summer in New York. The film will be released exclusively on Hulu.

In the pic, a misguided young woman (Deutch), desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted.

Makeready’s Brad Weston & Negin Salmasi will produce along with Bad Education producer Caroline Jaczko. Deutch will exec produce. Chan Phung, Miranda Hill and Apolline Berty will oversee for Searchlight.

Searchlight and Deutch’s partnership continues to grow as this marks the second project the two parties are working on as the studio also acquired the spec The Hound with Deutch attached to star this past January. The very busy Deutch was most recently seen in Buffaloed, which she also produced and just starred in the second season of Netflix’s The Politician. She just also finished production on The Outfit opposite Mark Rylance and Dylan O’Brien. Other credits include Max Winkler’s Flower and Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some.

As for Shephard, she has become one of the latest rising star in directing circles after she wrote, directed, and starred in Blame at the age of 20. The film premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival–making her the youngest female filmmaker to ever screen a feature there. She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay for the film. Quinn is a 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 list maker, and has since developed an original series at FX Networks alongside EP Noah Hawley. Quinn also has appeared in numbers roles as a film & TV actress, including Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post and CBS’s Hostages. She is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deutch is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Gretchen Rush. Shephard is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.