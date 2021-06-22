‘Ziwe’ Renewed For Supersized Season 2 At Showtime

Ziwe is heading back to Showtime with a bumper Season 2.

The premium cable network has ordered 12 episodes of the late-night variety show, with the season set to be split into two installments.

It comes after the first six-episode season launched in May and ran through June 13.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

The first season of the show featured sketches, songs and interviews with the likes of Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams.

Exec produced by former Desus & Mero writer Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese, the series is produced by A24.

Ziwe told Deadline recently that she was already planning on who will be on future installments of the colorful and hyperbolic show.

“Is there a season where I interview Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian or talk to the Obamas? What’s nice about the show is that I can talk to anyone,” she said. “I can talk to Duck Dynasty or the president of Morehouse. I just look forward to meeting new people and having more compelling, interesting conversations and constantly pushing the boundaries.”

Ziwe is being put forward in this year’s Emmys as a variety show, a smart move that will see it go up against the likes of SNL and A Black Lady Sketch Show for a nomination, rather than the plethora of late-night shows.

“This is a variety show in the truest sense of the word, because there’s music, guests, field pieces, sketches and fake commercials,” she added. “I am just making important work that is hopefully funny, so the show is what you interpret, it fits into several genres. It’s stretching the definition of what comedy means.”