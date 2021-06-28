YouTube Makes First Naming Rights Deal, Putting Its Brand On Hollywood Park Music Venue Due To Open This Summer

In a first for YouTube, the digital video giant is putting its name on a new 6,000-seat music venue opening at Hollywood Park, the sports and entertainment area in Inglewood, CA just east of LAX.

The multi-year agreement follows a similar playbook in Los Angeles and other cities. In downtown L.A., the Staples Center has been flanked by the Microsoft Theater, and in New York, Madison Square Garden’s small-scale neighbor was rebranded a few years ago by Hulu.

News of the deal for the YouTube Theater came with a list of confirmed shows starting in early September. Construction is due to be finished this summer, with an official opening planned for mid-summer.

“YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, ‘in real life’ events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing​that same event​ experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content,” said Angela Courtin, VP Brand Marketing at YouTube. “YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more.”

Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said the new theater fits with the vision of Stan Kroenke, who developed the site.

“When he set out to build YouTube Theater, Stan Kroenke envisioned an intimate, world-class venue that exemplified three core aspects: technology, creativity, and entertainment. We cannot imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YouTube,” Gannon said. “YouTube Theater will be open to the public this summer as Los Angeles’ new home for esports, community gatherings, concerts, and all types of live entertainment. YouTube Theater is the next step for Hollywood Park as we develop and deliver on creating a true sports and entertainment destination across our 300 acres.”

YouTube Theater is designed to be home to a variety of live entertainment events. Hollywood Park and Live Nation have partnered in an exclusive multi-year booking agreement and have already confirmed Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Pitbull, Black Pumas, Devo, Trippie Redd, Alejandro Sanz, Christian Nodal, Marina, and Louis Tomlinson to play shows at the theater in 2021 and 2022. Guests will be introduced to state-of-the-art technology and premium finishes that elevate the fan experience, the company said.

The innovative features at YouTube Theater focus on interactivity, including a large scale digital YouTube play button icon outside the venue, which can transform into an immersive video screen that guests can interact with by mirroring themselves on the screen and by viewing highlights of YouTube’s creator and artist content. The venue also features a dynamic digital wall on the interior that will be used to celebrate YouTube creators and artists by showcasing them in a gallery-like setting.

This agreement builds upon YouTube parent company Google’s previously announced partnerships with Hollywood Park that made Google Cloud the exclusive cloud partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and their home SoFi Stadium. Google Cloud is the exclusive cloud partner of YouTube Theater as well. YouTube will be the exclusive video services and music streaming services partner of YouTube Theater, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and the exclusive video services partner and an official music streaming services partner of the Rams and Chargers.

Legends Global Partnerships division repped Hollywood Park in the transaction.