It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For “Part One” Of ‘Your Honor’ Penned By Peter Moffat

In December, Showtime debuted Your Honor, a harrowing crime drama starring Bryan Cranston in a role that brought the actor his eighth Golden Globe nomination.

The 10-part series, executive produced by The Good Fight’s Robert and Michelle King and The Night Of’s Peter Moffat, centers on Michael Desiato (Cranston), a prominent New Orleans judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidently kills another teenager in a hit-and-run collision.

When Desiato finds out what has happened, he immediately urges his son to turn himself into the police. He changes his mind, however, when he learns the victim of the hit-and-run was the son of local mob moss, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). The revelation leads him to dispose of evidence incriminating Adam. Naturally, the judge’s actions have tragic consequences.

Your Honor’s first episode sets the stage for violent conflict between Desiato, Adam and the Baxter family. Edward Berger directed the pilot from a script by Moffat, which you can read in its entirety below as part of Deadline’s It Starts On the Page, a series highlighting the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the now-underway TV awards season. These scripts are being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Your Honor was adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Ram Landes. Moffat served as the U.S. version’s showrunner and exec producer, penning a number of its episodes. The show’s executive producers also include Berger, Cranston, Alon Aranya, James Degus, Liz Glotzer and Rob Golenberg.

The series, produced by CBS TV Studios in association with King Size Productions, also starred Hope Davis, Tony Curran, Lilli Kay, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Benjamin Flores Jr., Amy Landecker, Jimi Stanton, Keith Machekanyanga, Chet Hanks, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Lamar Johnson, Maura Tierney and Lorraine Toussaint.

Check out the script for “Part One” below: