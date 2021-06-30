Young Thug Joins Musical Dance Dramedy ‘Throw It Back’ From Paul Feig And Tiffany Haddish

Grammy winner Young Thug has joined the team for Throw It Back, the musical dramedy that already stars Shahadi Wright Joseph and is in the works from Feigco Entertainment and Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Productions. The Atlanta rapper will now co-star alongside Joseph in his acting debut as well as executive produce and supervise the soundtrack.

Shadae Lamar Smith is set to direct from a script he co-wrote with Rochée Jeffrey. Deadline scooped that the pic was a hot sales title at the ongoing Cannes virtual market, where Mad River is repping international and is introducing the project. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic rights.

Throw It Back centers on Wytrell (Joseph), a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper (Young Thug) decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.

The film is a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of Southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.

Feigco’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Jeffrey, and She Ready’s Haddish and Melanie Clark are producing Throw It Back; Haddish will also play a supporting role in the pic. Executive producers are Young Thug, Geoff Ogunlesi and Feigco’s Lynne Hedvig.

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) won a Grammy in 2019 for co-writing the Childish Gambino song “This Is America.” He hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year with his compilation album Slime Language 2, released via his Young Stoner Life Records, of which he is CEO.

He is repped by UTA, manager Geoffrey Ogunlesi and Granderson Des Rochers.