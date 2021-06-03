‘Yellowjackets’: Warren Kole Joins Showtime Drama As Series Regular, Three To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) is set as a series regular and Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South), Keeya King (Van Helsing) and Alex Wyndham (Rome) have been tapped for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Kole will play the adult Jeff Sadecki. The former prom king and high school sweetheart of a popular Yellowjacket, middle-aged Jeff now finds himself in a life that did not unfold quite as he had hoped.

Gadiot will portray Adam, a magnetic and curious stranger who, drawn to something inexplicable in one of our adult Yellowjackets, will befriend and provoke her at a tumultuous time in her life.

King will play Akilah. Recently upped from JV to join the Yellowjackets varsity team, Akilah must navigate the intimidating dynamics of her older teammates as she struggles to find her place in the group.

Wyndham will recur as adult Kevyn. Now a police detective in the New Jersey town where the Yellowjackets grew up, Kevyn still harbors a secret crush for one of our Yellowjackets after 25 years.

Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger and Jasmin Savoy Brown also star in Yellowjackets, described tonally as Big Little Lies meets Lord of the Flies.

Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) has come on board as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside creators/executive producers Lyle and Nickerson. Karyn Kusama, who directed the pilot, executive produces alongside Comins of Creative Engine. eOne is the studio.

Kole’s film and television credits include Stalker, White Collar, The Following, Common Law, The Chicago Code, Nomads, Mental, 24, Into the West, Game of Assassins, The Avengers, Mother’s Day and Cougar Club. He is repped by the Kohner Agency and Circle of Confusion.

Gadiot can be seen in the lead role of James Valdez in Queen of the South, which is wrapping up its fifth and final season. His other credits include Supergirl, Tut, Matador, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Fresh Meat, Hot Mess and The Forbidden Girl. He is repped by the Gersh Agency, Waring & McKenna, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.

King most recently was seen in the role of Violet in Syfy’s Van Helsing. Other television credits include Batwoman, A Million Little Things, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and The Handmaid’s Tale. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Play Management and The Characters Talent Agency in Canada.

Wyndham has also been seen in such series and films as The Crimson Field, Little Dorrit, Maurice, The Line of Beauty, Totally Frank, Lotus Eaters, The Hills Run Read, Arn: The Knight Templar and As You Like It. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin.