‘Yellowjackets’: Sarah Desjardins, Kevin Alves & Alexa Barajas Join Showtime Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Desjardins (Riverdale), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key) and Alexa Barajas (The Flash) are set for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Desjardins plays Callie, the teenaged daughter of Shauna (Lynskey).

Alves portrays teenage Travis. Guarded, insecure, and sometimes obnoxious, teenage Travis struggles to be decent while using his mask of indifference to navigate his inexperience with girls and figure out how to live among them.

Barajas plays teenage Mari. A member of the varsity Yellowjackets, she’s known as a chatterbox and yearns for the attention of the popular crowd.

Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger and Jasmin Savoy Brown also star in Yellowjackets, described tonally as Big Little Lies meets Lord of the Flies.

Jonathan Lisco, Lyle and Nickerson serve as executive producers and showrunners. Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) also executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. eOne is the studio.

Desjardins is known for her portrayal of Donna Sweett in Riverdale and has also appeared in series including Impulse, Project Mc² and Van Helsing. She is repped by Mosaic and Play Management.

Alves can most recently be seen in Locke & Key and Shadowhunters. He’s repped by Connekt Creative and D2 Management.

Barajas can currently be seen as Ultraviolet on The Flash. Her other credits include feature Endless and the CW’s Charmed. She’s repped by Play Management and Canopy Media.