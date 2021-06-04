Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star, Dwayne Johnson To Produce ‘Emergency Contact’

Deadline has confirmed that Watchmen Primetime Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will headline Warner Bros. , an action pic set in the Austin, Texas, underground music scene. Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks and Beau Flynn’s Flynn Pictures will produce. Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks are also producing.

Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce the movie from writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who’ll also EP with Scott Sheldon. Chanel Bowling is overseeing the production for FlynnPictureCo.