WWE Names Three To Board: President Nick Khan, Steve Koonin And Connor Schell

WWE has named three new directors — its president and chief revenue officer, Nick Khan, former top Turner Entertainment executive Steve Koonin and producer and former ESPN content chief Connor Schell.

Khan has served as WWE president and chief revenue officer since August 2020. He was previously co-head of the Television Department at CAA.

Koonin is CEO of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, a position he’s held since 2014. He previously served as president of Turner Entertainment Networks overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM, following a 14-year run with The Coca-Cola Company where he led marketing and advertising operations.

Schell is the founder and CEO of a new unscripted content venture with Chernin Entertainment. The film and television producers previously served as EVP, Content, at ESPN, responsible for the development and production globally of all live event, studio and original content across ESPN’s platforms.

The appointments follow news earlier today that WWE has named sports media veteran Jamie Horowitz its EVP Development & Digital. He was was most recently DAZN’s EVP Global Content. Another former DAZN exec, Matt Drew, was named SVP, International.

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board with some of the most accomplished executives in media,” said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman-CEO. “With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our Board.”