‘Wu Tang: An American Saga’: Curtiss Cook Jr. & Gbenga Akinnagbe Join Season 2 Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Curtiss Cook Jr. (The Day Shall Come) and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) are joining the second season of Hulu drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga in recurring roles, portraying two key members of the Wu-Tang Clan universe.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse, Imagine Television and 20th Television, tells the story of the band starting in early 1990s. It looks at the group’s members, who grew up during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and tracks the Clan’s formation — a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Season 2 picks up six months after the close of Season 1, with the Wu-Tang Clan having to overcome even more obstacles, odds and past beefs as they come together to create the iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Along the way, introducing more members of the Wu Clan.

Cook Jr. will play Mathematics. Based on the real life of Ronald Maurice Bean, AKA Mathematics, hip hop producer & DJ for the clan, as well as the artist behind the famous Wu-Tang logo.

Akinnagbe will portray Mook (John “Mook” Gibbons), first head manager of the Wu-Tang Clan. Retired from the streets, Mook now works as a bus driver to take care of his family. A wise, practical and dependable man who can think and act under pressure, his former life has left him with a skill set that makes him an unusual but potent problem solver.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released five gold and platinum albums, selling 40 million albums worldwide. The group is often hailed as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip-hop with a unique sound and distinct image.

Season 2 will premiere this fall. A specific date TBD.

Cook Jr’s previous credits include recurring roles in Manifest, The Stand, Orange is The New Black, That Damn Michael Che, Power, among others. On the film side, he starred opposite Danielle Danielle Brooks and Anna Kendrick in IFC Films’ The Day Shall Come. He also had leading roles in several independent films including Sundance and Spirit award winner Gook. Cook is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency & Connecting Talent Management.

Akinnagbe will next be seen in Hulu’s The Old Man opposite Jeff Bridges, and as a lead in the second season of Amazon’s hit series Modern Love. He also recently wrapped his yearlong Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin’s hit adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird opposite Jeff Daniels. Other recent television credits include starring in HBO’s The Deuce. His film credits include The Sun Is Also A Star, DC Noir (which he also co-directed), and he’ll next be seen in the Francisco Lucente-directed Starbright. He’s repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.