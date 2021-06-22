Aimee Garcia To Join Hulu’s ‘Woke’ In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.) has joined the cast of Woke.

The Hulu series, co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.

In the comedy’s second season, Garcia will play Laura Salgado, a likeable but formidable self-made Silicon Valley venture capitalist who is interested in working with Knight.

Knight and Todd exec produce Woke, alongside Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen.

Garcia is known for her turn as Ella Lopez on Netflix’s Lucifer, and also recently voiced the character of Jodie Tartleton for Hulu series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. After wrapping Lucifer’s sixth and final season, she co-wrote a sequel to 47 Ronin for Universal, in concert with New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez. Garcia has also penned a Wonder Woman Black & Gold comic for DC, which will be released in August.

She also recently wrapped Holiday in Santa Fe, a TV movie in which she appears opposite Mario Lopez, and Richard Grey’s feature Murder at Emigrant Gulch, which also stars Richard Dreyfuss and Gabriel Byrne. This fall, the actress will star in Match Me If You Can, a romantic comedy, which she also exec produced.

On the TV side, Garcia’s other credits include Rush Hour, Dexter, Vegas, George Lopez and more. She has featured, on the big screen, in the 2019 animated adaptation of The Addams Family, helmed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, as well as Elizabeth Chomko’s What They Had, José Padilha’s Robocop and more.

Garcia is represented by Paradigm and Dave Fleming at Atlas Artists.