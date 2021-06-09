‘With Love’: Rome Flynn, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Desmond Chiam Join Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rome Flynn (How to Get Away With Murder), Isis King (When They See Us), Todd Grinnell (One Day At A Time) and Desmond Chiam (The Falcon & the Winter Soldier) are set as series regulars opposite Emeraude Tobia and Mark Indelicato in With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios.

Created and written by Calderón Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Flynn will play Santiago Zayas, a modern Afro-Cuban American Mr. Darcy. Well educated and prefers books to TV. A man of few words, but lots of heart for the right person.

King will portray Sol Perez, Lily and Jorge’s cousin on their mom’s side. They are a trans non-binary oncology resident who is finally opening themselves up to love with a handsome doctor they work with.

Grinnell is Dr. Miles Murphy, a reconstructive plastic surgeon with a good heart who has eyes for Sol Perez.

Chiam plays Nick Zhao, Jorge’s best friend and roommate. This hottie has never taken love seriously until now.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot episode will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Flynn portrayed Gabriel Maddox on How To Get Away With Murder and will next be seen in Dear White People and Raising Dion. He’s repped by Margie Weiner Management and Innovative Artists.

King has played pivotal roles in the Emmy-winning Netflix series When They See Us, as well as Generation Q, Equal, Good Trouble, The Bold and the Beautiful and Shameless. King is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency and Pink Hammer Entertainment.

Grinnell’s casting reunites him with Calderón Kellett, with whom he worked on One Day At A Time, starrring as Schneider in Norman Lear’s critically acclaimed reboot. He recently completed production on the features The Time Capsule and Paradise Cove. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency, Gartner Group Entertainment and attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.

Chiam can currently be seen as Dovich in the Marvel series The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Before that, he was the male lead on ABC summer series Reef Break, recurred on Now Apocalypse for Starz, and had a supporting role on Disney feature Magic Camp. Desmond is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Gersh and attorney Jonathan Shikora.