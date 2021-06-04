‘With Love’: Mark Indelicato Joins Emeraude Toubia in Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ugly Betty alum Mark Indelicato is set as the male lead opposite Emeraude Toubia in With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios.

Created and written by Calderón Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Indelicato’s Jorge is the pinnacle of style, the life of the party, and he is fiercely protective of his sister Lily and his Mexican-American family. After years of dating, he finally jas found a man good enough to bring home, but he is nervous about it.

The series, which falls under One Day at a Time creator Calderón Kellett’s overall deal with Amazon, had been fast-tracked since the pitch stage with the goal to launch it during the 2021 holiday season.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Actor and LGBTQ+ activist Indelicato is best known for his pivotal role as Justin Suarez on all four seasons of ABC comedy Ugly Betty. He can currently be seen in HBO Max series Hacks opposite Jean Smart. On the film side, he co-starred in Gregg Araki’s Sundance feature White Bird in a Blizzard. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Station 3 Entertainment.