‘With Love’: Emeraude Toubia To Star In Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emeraude Toubia (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) is set as the female lead in With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios.

Created and written by Calderón Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays.

Toubia’s Lily is a hopeless romantic with a tight knit Mexican-American family who is on a mission to find real love after breaking up with her perfect on paper boyfriend.

The series, which falls under Calderón Kellett’s overall deal with Amazon, had been fast tracked since the pitch stage with the goal to launch it during the 2021 holiday season.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot episode will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Toubia, known for her series regular role as Isabelle Lightwood on Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, is next set to star alongside Gina Rodriguez and Karla Souza in road trip comedy feature Like It Used to Be. Toubia also will serve as co-executive producer on Lifetime Christmas movie Holiday in Santa Fe. She’s repped by Paradigm, Vision Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.