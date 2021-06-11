‘With Love’: Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Vincent Rodriguez III Join Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Constance Marie (George Lopez), Benito Martinez (The Shield) and Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) are set as series regulars opposite Emeraude Tobia and Mark Indelicato in With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios.

Created and written by Calderón Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Marie plays Beatriz Diaz, Jorge and Lily’s mother. She is going through a midlife/identity crisis with her kids getting older and her marriage being on auto-pilot.

Martinez is Jorge Diaz Sr. He’s a hug in human form, a loving and caring father and husband, even if he has gotten a bit too comfortable in his relationship.

Rodriguez plays Henry, Jorge’s charismatic boyfriend who is about to meet the Diaz family and be the first man that Jorge has brought home ever. Henry is a Filipino dreamboat and the perfect guy but will he and Jorge have a happy ending?

In addition to Toubia and Indelicato, they join previously announced series regulars Rome Flynn, Isis King, Todd Grinnell and Desmond Chiam.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot episode will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Known for her longtime run on the ABC comedy George Lopez and as a lead for five seasons on Freeform’s Switched At Birth, Marie can currently be seen on Amazon series Undone opposite Rosa Salazar. She recently recurred in the Netflix comedy Alexa & Katie and starred in the NBC miniseries Law & Order True Crime: Menendez Murders. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Kass Management.

Martinez portrayed David Aveveda for seven seasons on The Shield and played multiple roles over three seasons in John Ridley’s anthology series American Crime. He was most recently seen in recurring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Mayor. He’s repped by SDB Partners.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Josh Chan in the CW’s Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Detective Rudy Cruz in Netflix’s Insatiable. He most recently voiced Ansel Beauregard in the animated musical Arlo the Alligator Boy on Netflix. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.