Amazon’s ‘With Love’ Adds Andre Royo As Recurring; Gissette Valentin To Recur In ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

EXCLUSIVE: Andre Royo has joined the cast of With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Caldéron Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios. The series stars Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato.

Created and written by Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Royo joins the series in a recurring role and will appear as Santiago’s (Rome Flynn) father, Laz Zayas. He is a proud Afro-Cuban man. He runs a furniture building company with his son and is a master woodworker. He is hardworking, devoted to his family, but has been hiding a secret.

The With Love cast also features Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Desmond Chiam, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez and Vincent Rodriguez III.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Kellett. The pilot episode will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Royo can be seen in Season 2 of Apple’s Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer. He can also be seen acting alongside Peter Skarsgard in CBS All Access’ Interrogation. Additional credits include Fox’s Empire, Amazon’s Hand of God, Hunter Gatherer, Beautiful Boy, Happyish, In Security and Fringe.

He is represented by Buchwald, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.

EXCLUSIVE: AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond has added Gissette Valentin in a recurring role.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple and Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Valentin will play Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority.

The series’ cast features Julia Ormond, Nicholas Cantu, Alexa Mansour, Nico Tortorella, Aliya Royale, Hal Cumpston and Annet Mahendru.

Valentin will soon appear In Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt. Her other credits include Under the Dome and Claws. Her reps are Brilliant Talent Management and Jacob & Corey Lawson, Privilege Talent.