Will Smith To Host & Exec Produce Netflix Comedy Variety Special

Will Smith is set to host his first-ever comedy variety special at Netflix.

According to the streaming giant, the one-hour special will include surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy

conversation, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances and more.

Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing. Smith serves as an executive producer alongside Co-Head of Westbrook Studios Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez and Sahara Bushue.

The special will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

Smith, known for his starring roles in the Bad Boys and Men in Black franchises, earned leading actor Oscar nominations for his work in drama features Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. Smith and Westbrook also are behind Bel-Air, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series, in which Smith starred, that has received a two-season order at Peacock.