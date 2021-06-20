Will Smith Unveils Cover, Title, Publication Date Of First Memoir ‘Will’

Will Smith, who revealed the title and cover of his upcoming autobiography Will, thanked fans today for the love: The book, to be published Nov. 9 by Penguin Press, was listed today as Amazon’s #1 Best Seller among actor and entertainer biographies.

“I see all y’all gettin’ your pre-orders in early for my book, THANK YOU!!,” the actor posted on Instagram today.

Smith is co-writing the book with author Mark Manson, and the cover is designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums.

In a video Smith posted on Instagram yesterday, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star called the book a “labor of love” that he’s been working on for two years.

On its Amazon page, Will is described as “the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same.”

“It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind,” Smith writes. “I believe that. Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

