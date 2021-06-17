‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain Apologize Biden-Style After On-Air Temper Flare

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain were discussing Joe Biden’s post-Putin flash of temper and subsequent apology when they more or less re-enacted the president’s pique episode.

On today’s The View, McCain was ripping into Biden’s press conference performance yesterday, saying that the president’s angry response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins would have been widely condemned by the press had the same response come from former President Donald Trump.

When Goldberg began to counter that Biden made a very un-Trump-like apology, McCain interrupted by saying, “With all due respect I don’t care if he’s apologizing.”

Goldberg, visibly perturbed by the interruption, responded, “I don’t care that you don’t care,” to which McCain shot back, “Well I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even.”

“Well good, Meghan,” snapped Goldberg, “then you can be how you always are.”

“You can be how you always are,” said McCain.

The show then went to a commercial break, after which Goldberg apologized for being “rude,” with McCain doing the same.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t need to say what I said and I apologize because that’s not the way I want to behave at work.”

“Well I apologize too Whoopie,” McCain said. “Cool,” responded Goldberg.