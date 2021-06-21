‘Who Killed Sara?’ Star Manolo Cardona Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Manolo Cardona, star of Netflix series Who Killed Sara?, has signed with UTA.

The Hollywood agency will rep Cardona in all areas, including his on screen roles and his Mexican production company 11-11.

Cardona plays lead Alex Guzmán in the Mexican mystery thriller, known locally as ¿Quién mató a Sara?, which recently aired its second season and is expected to return for a third season.

In the series, which is one of the streamer’s most successful non-English language dramas, Guzmán plays Guzmán, who after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is hellbent on finding out who killed his sister Sara and getting revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

He is also set to star in Apple TV+ drama series Now and Then opposite Marina de Tavira.

Previously, he starred in Netflix’s Narcos, Mexican drama Maria Magdalena and Colombian series 2091.

He also owns, with his brother, Mexican TV and film production company 11-11 and UTA will help amplify the company’s presence in the U.S. market.

Cardona will continue to be represented by Jorge Mondragón at Celebrity Management Mexico and Danielle Del at D2 Management.