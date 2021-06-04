‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’: Apple To Celebrate Peanuts Characters, Creator Charles M. Shulz With Documentary Special

Apple will take a look back at the origins of the Peanuts characters and creator Charles Schulz’s legacy with the documentary special Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

Set to debut globally June 25 on Apple TV+, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is narrated by Lupita Nyong’o and hails from Imagine Documentaries. The special will feature interviews with friends, family , cartoonists and notable fans of the iconic comic strip to create a portrait of the late Peanuts creator.

Who are You, Charlie Brown? honors Schulz and celebrates the global popularity and long-lasting significance of the comic strip. Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz; Drew Barryomore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Paul Feig, Noah Schnapp and more will join for the celebration, that interweaves a new animated story following Charlie Brown on a quest of self-discovery.

Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain produces the special. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine, Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts of WildBrain, Craig Schulz and Paige Braddock of Peanuts, and Michael Bonfiglio, who also writes and directs. Imagine Documentaries’ Meredith Kaulfers serves as co-executive producer and Marcella Steingart serves as producer and writer.

Watch the trailer above.