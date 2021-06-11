‘Westworld’: Aurora Perrineau Joins Season 4 Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Westworld, I have learned. Her character is being kept under wraps but I hear Perrineau is expected to appear in at least five episodes. HBO declined comment.

Season 3 picked up three months after the events of the second season with Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores having escaped Westworld with a few processing cores including that of Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard. Taking residence in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores developed a relationship with Aaron Paul’s Caleb and came to learn how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve found herself in another part of the Delos park, based on Fascist Italy during WWII.

The ensemble cast includes Tessa Thompson and Ed Harris. Vincent Cassell was introduced as Engerraund Serac, the main antagonist in Season 3.

Westworld, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, is based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton. Series creators Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy executive produce with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. It is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Perrineau is coming off a lead role as Dani Powell in Prodigal Son, which aired for two seasons on Fox. Her other recent credits include Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning Netflix limited series When They See Us and Hulu’s Into the Dark. She’s repped by CAA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.