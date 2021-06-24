‘West Philly, Baby’: Drama Series Inspired By Colman Domingo Play ‘Dot’ Greenlighted At AMC Networks’ ALLBLK

Colman Domingo’s Dot will go from stage to screen after AMC Networks’ streamer ordered West Philly, Baby, a drama series inspired by the play.

The series, which will co-produced by AMC Studios and ALLBLK, will follow the journey of a Philadelphia family forced to grapple with their matriarch’s declining memory amidst uncovering long held family secrets that shake the foundation of their home. Midlife crises, troubling revelations, childhood trauma, and complications of Alzheimer’s make for an American family story set in the heart of one of the country’s oldest and most historically significant cities.

The Fear The Walking Dead actor will write, direct and executive produce the series. West Philly, Baby is one of the first projects from Domingo’s Edith Productions banner to be developed under the actor’s first look deal with AMC Studios. He previously collaborated with AMC for his digital series Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, which has featured guests such as Niecy Nash, Aniki Noni Rose, MJ Rodriguez and more.

Alisa Tager will also serve as executive producer on the series with Sean San José serving as story consultant. Production of West Philly, Baby will begin in early 2022 on a first season of six, half-hour episodes.

“West Philly, Baby is straight from my heart. It is a love letter to Black families and communities. It is about our collective memory and our hope for where we are going in the future. It holds many generations, genders, sexualities, races, and beliefs. It holds plenty of dark humor which is the key to everyone’s survival in my world,” Domingo said. “I am thrilled to be able to bridge the gap between AMC Studios and ALLBLK as we seek to collaborate across platforms to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive entertainment industry.”

Domingo, who is known for his role as Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, has a number of high-profile film credits under his belt including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola and the upcoming Candyman remake. Additional credits include Euphoria, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Butler, Selma and Birth of a Nation.

In addition to Dot, Domingo’s plays include Wild With Happy, A Boy and HIs Soul, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Lights Out: Nat King Cole.

Brett Dismuke, general manager of ALLBLK & WEtv added, “As a fan of Colman’s dating back to his early work with Spike Lee, the dynamic he has brought to so many impactful pieces over the years has been a true pleasure to watch. The opportunity to marry ALLBLK with AMC and Colman’s in-house relationship for this first-ever co-production between our two brands feels truly serendipitous. Audiences will be in for a real treat with West Philly, Baby.”

Domingo is repped by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.