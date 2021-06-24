‘Master Chef’ Eclipses ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’ Finale, Takes Wednesday Ratings; ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Tops Viewers

The entertaining moments of Kids Say The Darndest Things‘ season finale was no match for the sharp chefs of Master Chef Wednesday evening.

The Tiffany Haddish-hosted CBS variety show drew in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.98 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates. Kids Say The Darndest Things, upon its season finale, remained consistent in ratings from its CBS premiere in May (0.3, 3.56M) but dropped %16 in viewers.

Elsewhere in the 8-9 p.m. time slot the latest installment of Master Chef Season 11 on Fox eclipsed KSTDT to become the highest-rated program of the evening (0.6, 2.64M). Also in the same time slot was The CW’s Kung Fu, which drew in a 0.1 rating and .85M viewers.

Later in the evening ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid premiere, hosted by Michael Strahan, became the most-viewed title of the evening (0.4, 3.43M) . The episode featured Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn and Michelle Buteau in the hot seat. The $100,000 Pyramid was among three game show premieres for ABC on Wednesday.

ABC started its night with Press Your Luck (0.4, 3.04M) and ended with Card Sharks (0.3, 2.32M)

NBC had a slower night on Wednesday with viewership ranging anywhere from 1.47M to 1.97M viewers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Things picked up a bit at from the 10-11 p.m. time slot with the hour-long The Blacklist Season 8 finale (0.2, 2.14M). The season closer saw Megan Boone’s journey with the series come to a close as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen dies at the hands of one of Neville’s henchmen. Despite its emotional farewell to one of its original characters, The Blacklist slipped from its Season 8 premiere (04, 3.6M) and last year’s finale (0.5, 4.1M)