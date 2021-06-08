Major Websites Including NY Times, CNN, Amazon & More Have Hour-Long Outages Due To Server Issue

A number of major websites, including those of news outlets like The New York Times, CNN and the BBC have returned to full functionality after experiencing an hour-long outage this morning.

The culprit was identified as a content delivery network operated by Fastly Inc. At 6 a.m. ET, sites went dark due to an issue at Fastly. The outages appear to be unrelated to recent ransom attacks and hacks of a number of public and private computer systems.

In addition the news sites, Amazon, Reddit, Twitch as well as streaming services HBO Max and Hulu also saw glitches. Also affected were Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify and Stripe.

In an explanatory tweet this morning, Fastly reported, “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online.”

In a subsequent update, the company said it had “observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident. Customers could continue to experience a period of increased origin load and lower cache hit ratio.”

CDN providers operate server networks designed to help web services run more smoothly.

Fastly, which competes with larger tech firms like Amazon Web Services and Akamai, has won favor among media companies. The San Francisco-based company went public in 2019. Its shares dropped for a bit this morning after the outage was revealed, before recovering. They are up almost 3% for the day at more than $52 a share.

Futures markets in the U.S. fell sharply as the outage was uncovered but major stock indices like the Dow and Nasdaq are down only somewhat thus far, and mostly on unrelated inflation concerns.