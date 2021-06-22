New Lauren Lake Syndicated Court Show Set At Entertainment Studios For Fall 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has ordered We the People With Judge Lauren Lake, a daily/strip one-hour syndicated court series that will be available to broadcast TV and global cable, network and digital platforms in fall 2022. The series will be produced and distributed by Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios.

Lake, a family lawyer and legal analyst, previously hosted the nationally syndicated Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, from MGM Domestic Television Distribution. The show, which featured Lake helping litigants resolve paternity-related legal issues, ran for seven seasons and was nominated for four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program (including the past three years in a row), winning in the category in 2019. It was not renewed for Season 8 as MGM, over the past year, pulled away from the court show arena, with all three of its series — Paternity Court, Couples Court With the Cutlers and Personal Injury Court — coming to an end.

Amid a retreat in the genre industry-wise, Entertainment Studios has been beefing up its syndicated court show roster. We the People joins the company’s veteran America’s Court With Judge Ross as well as Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett. The series are carried in more than 90% of U.S. broadcast TV markets as well as on network and digital platforms including on Entertainment Studios Networks’ Justicecentral.tv, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes.

“We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add We the People With Judge Lauren Lake to our already stellar portfolio of court shows,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, on Tuesday. “Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett.”

We the People With Judge Lauren Lake becomes Entertainment Studios’ 68th series.