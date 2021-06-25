‘We Own This City’: Darrell Britt-Gibson, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III & Larry Mitchell Join HBO Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Darrell Britt-Gibson, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III and Larry Mitchell have been cast as leads in We Own This City, HBO’s upcoming limited series from The Wire’s executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos. They will star alongside previously cast Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector in the project, which will kick off production in July.

The six-hour limited series, to be directed and executive produced by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. It will chronicle the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Britt-Gibson will play Jemell Rayam, one of the most brazen offenders caught up in the eventual federal corruption case. Brown plays Maurice Ward, another plainclothesman with the task force who was among the first to cooperate with prosecutors. Belcher will portray Momodu “G Money” Gondo, an 11-year BPD veteran and member of the task force, implicated in robberies, overtime fraud and other corrupt acts and was involved in protecting a heroin operation run by Antonio “Brill” Shropshire. Mitchell will play David McDougall, a veteran investigator with the Harford County Narcotics Task Force who, with Detective Scott Kilpatrick, began the casework on drug overdoses that set the GTTF probe in motion.

Bernthal plays BPD Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, one of the central figures in the GFFT probe. Charles is Daniel Hersl, a cocky, swaggering cop known amongst Baltimore residents for his casual brutality. Hector plays Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore City Homicide detective caught up in the probe and called to testify before a federal grand jury.

Simon and Pelecanos write the series with The Wire scribes Ed Burns and Bill Zorzi. Simon, Pelecanos and Burns also executive produce with Kary Antholis, Nina K. Noble and Green. Zorzi is co-executive producer. Dwight Watkins also serves as writer.

Britt-Gibson is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gang, Tyre. Brown is repped by Industry Entertainment, WME and attorney Jeff Endlich. Belcher is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content. Mitchell is repped by MZ.MGMT.NY.