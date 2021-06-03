WarnerMedia President Iris Knobloch Steps Down After 25 Years

Iris Knobloch, WarnerMedia’s president of France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, is to leave the company after 25 years.

WarnerMedia said Knobloch is in search of a new challenge after the loyal executive has worked in key European markets, overseeing theatrical distribution, local theatrical productions, content licensing, home entertainment and consumer products, and WarnerMedia channel ad sales and distribution.

She has spent nine months in the multi-territory role after previously serving as the president of Warner Bros. Entertainment France and Benelux for 14 years. She first joined WarnerMedia in 1996 and has held several senior positions in Los Angeles, London, and Paris.

Gerhard Zeiler, president of WarnerMedia International, said: “Iris is one of the most respected international executives in the industry. We are incredibly grateful to Iris for her many contributions to WarnerMedia and her exceptional leadership over 25 years.

“She leaves behind a driven and accomplished team who will no doubt continue her legacy. I personally would like to thank Iris for her friendship and partnership. I respect her decision that now is the time for her to take on new challenges and, together with all our colleagues across the company, wish her the very best.”

Knobloch added: “The company has given me the opportunity for an amazing career spanning strategic roles in various countries and continents and accompanying significant technological transformations from DVD to digital downloads to streaming, while also allowing me to contribute to important creative successes like the multiple Oscar-winning movie The Artist, so the decision to leave has not been easy.”