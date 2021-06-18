WarnerMedia Announces EMEA Country Managers Following Iris Knobloch’s Exit

WarnerMedia has announced the promotion of three executives into EMEA country manager roles following Iris Knobloch’s decision to step down.

Sylvia Rothblum has been appointed country manager for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, beefing up her current role as head of TV distribution for the region. She has worked at WarnerMedia for 20 years.

Pierre Branco has been elevated to country manager for France and Benelux, as well as retaining his duties as country manager for the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and Africa, and head of affiliate and ad sales for EMEA. Branco is a 15-year WarnerMedia veteran.

Finally, WarnerMedia’s EMEA CFO Jamie Friend becomes the country manager for Nordic and Central and Eastern Europe. He has worked at the company for eight years.

Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia, said: “Sylvia, Pierre and Jamie are proven leaders with exceptional strategic expertise and a deep understanding of our business. They bring a passion for our much-loved brands and franchises and an appreciation for strong relationships with our distribution partners. Their formidable business acumen will help drive further growth and innovation for our company in these important markets.”

Earlier this month, Knobloch, WarnerMedia’s president of France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, announced her decision to leave the company after 25 years.