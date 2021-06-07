WarnerMedia Hires Director Of Local Film Production & Acquisitions For UK & Ireland

WarnerMedia has hired Joel Kennedy to the role of Director of Local Film Production and Acquisitions, UK and Ireland. Based in London and starting today, he will report to Neil Marshall, SVP Theatrical Distribution, WarnerMedia UK and Ireland.

Kennedy’s role will see him tasked with identifying and acquiring local productions as well as all aspects of the delivery process, including sourcing and script development, contract negotiation, and producer and sales agent liaison.

The exec is moving from indie film and TV financier Lorton Entertainment, where he worked on projects including Diego Maradona, Horrible Histories: The Movie, and Bros: When The Screaming Stops.

“Joel has a track record of identifying, developing, and delivering high-profile titles and is well respected within the independent production community,” said Neil Marshall. “Our local production and acquisition business is going from strength to strength, and the UK and Ireland are vital markets for us. Having Joel on board will help us continue to bring audiences more new and ambitious local titles to complement our world-famous and much-loved US content, which WarnerMedia has long been known for.”

Kennedy added, “WarnerMedia’s bold and ambitious, world-leading content speaks for itself. I look forward to working with Neil and the team to bring audiences both at home and abroad some of the UK and Ireland’s best new and original titles.”