Huge Expansion Of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Debuts June 26 With Interactive Harry Potter, DC Showcases

As theme park attractions reopen across Southern California, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that its massively revamped Studio Tour will welcome back guests on June 26.

Five years in the making, the expanded set tour utilizes a new building devoted completely to the tour center, in addition to a lot tour and a stop at the iconic Stage 48. The tour highlights the nearly 100 years of TV and movie-making at the studio, and specifically spotlights the DC Universe and Harry Potter. The tour also now welcomes families with children five years and older.

Key additions include the “Storytelling Showcase,” where guests can explore the evolution of Warner Bros.’ long history; “Action and Magic Made Here,” the new grand finale experience featuring the DC Universe and Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series; an expanded new Warner Bros Studio Store, which will be open to the public without a Studio Tour ticket purchase.

“Entertainment is about connecting with fans and we are thrilled to welcome guests back to the tour after a more than 15-month hiatus” said Danny Kahn VP and General Manager. “Our new experiences will take guests on a journey through our history, how we bring stories to life and celebrate the DC Universe and Wizarding World.”

Upon arrival, guests enter the “Storytelling Showcase” and discover the world of Warner Bros., examining the breadth of the studio’s film, TV and animation titles, as well as the technological innovations from its cinema chain origins in 1923 through its nearly 100-year journey to become one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world. Guests can even take a selfie with a replica of the iconic water tower as they walk along an aerial view of the studio lot.

After guests tour the lot with one of Warners’ expert guides, they will arrive at Stage 48: Script to Screen, the Studio Tour’s interactive sound stage where they can experience the technology and methods of production, revel in the Central Perk set from Friends and Sheldon’s apartment set from The Big Bang Theory before dining at the lot’s Central Perk Café.

From Stage 48, guests can head to the “Action and Magic Made Here” grand finale, where they’ll get to step behind-the-scenes of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts with all new interactive experiences, props, costumes and memorable photo opportunities.

DC fans will be able to explore the all-new Batcave, where they can get up close to the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman film, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight, and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman. Photo ops include the Lasso of Hestia from Wonder Woman 1984, Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad, Poison Ivy in front of the actual Arkham Asylum gates featured in Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin and more from films such as Aquaman, Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Guests can then explore recreated sets from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts where they can dabble in the art of potion-making, snap a photo inside Harry’s cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive or be surrounded by Hogwarts acceptance letters at the Dursleys’ fireplace, test their wand choreography skills and learn more about the magical creatures from Fantastic Beasts in Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures.

A new Sorting Ceremony takes place in the Great Hall recreated set. The official Harry Potter Fan Club mobile app will allow fans can discover their official Hogwarts house before arriving. Visitors will hear the Sorting Hat call out their true Hogwarts house when it’s placed above their heads.

Concluding the tour is an elegant display of iconic treasures from Warner Bros. most beloved films and TV shows in the “Celebration of Awards Season.” The exhibit spotlights iconic props and costumes from the studio’s classic films, such as the trombone that Robert Preston played in The Music Man, the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman to portray Jackie Robinson in 42, and a painstakingly detailed miniature blimp from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

The Welcome Center houses a brand-new Warner Bros. Studio Store that will be accessible to the general public. The studio store offers the only in-person shopping experience with exclusive merchandise from Warner Bros. films and TV shows. In the Personalization Area, fans can choose from a host of personalization options, including engraving a wand. Later this year, guests will be able to access merchandise from the studio store online.

The Studio Tour will be open on weekends, from June 26 through July 11, with the Tour also open on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate 5 days a week and remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with departures every 30 minutes. Tickets are available online for $69 for adults (ages 11 and up) and $59 for children ages 5 to 10 at wbstudiotour.com (advanced reservations will be required). Additionally, Southern California residents are eligible for a special rate of $57 on weekdays only, through September 30, 2021.

The Studio Tour follows all city, state and federal health guidelines in addition to internal mandates to ensure the health and safety of our guests, employees and production partners.

In reopening, the Warners Tour joins Universal Studios Hollywood, which unlocked its gates weeks ago. The Paramount and Sony lot tours remain closed, according to their web sites.