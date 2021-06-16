So, Is There A Second Season Of ‘WandaVision’? Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Responds At PaleyFest

Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige was asked the question on everyone’s minds: will WandaVision get a season 2?

Technically, the question from an audience member at the virtual PaleyFest session with Feige was if he foresees a continuation of WandaVision or an evolution in storyline in different capacities.

“Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities” responded Feige, reiterating what we already know; that Wanda Maximoff will star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

“That’s the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places,” Feige teased.

WandaVision, which is being pushed heavily for Emmy season, is the third most watched Disney+ premiere according to SambaTV which measures streaming viewership in 3M U.S. Smart TV terrestrial households, pulling in 1.6M viewers in its live +4D ratings. Over that period, WandaVision drew 232K households in the UK, 65K in Germany, and 10K in Australia.

WandaVision takes place after the blip events of Avengers: Endgame and finds Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff living in a cheery suburban neighborhood, raising her two sons with her beau Vision, played by Paul Bettany. The question becomes how real her surroundings are, as others peer into her world.