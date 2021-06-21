Wanda Sykes Joins ‘The Good Fight’ For Recurring Role In Season 5 Of Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Sykes has been tapped for a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of Robert and Michelle King’s legal drama The Good Fight on Paramount+.

She will play Allegra Durado, a brilliant, strategic attorney who’s been away from the law for ten years while trying to finish her white whale of a book.

“Our holy grail of casting is always to find dramatic actors who can also deliver the comedy, and that pretty much defines Wanda,” Robert and Michelle King said. “We couldn’t feel more fortunate to be working with her.”

The Kings have successfully infused The Good Fight drama series (and predecessor The Good Wife) with comedy, helped by a cast of versatile actors, led by The Good Fight star Christine Baranski, an Emmy winner for comedy series Cybill and Emmy nominated for Frasier and The Big Bang Theory in addition to her six drama nominations for The Good Wife.

Sykes joins fellow actor-comedian Wayne Brady who also is joining Season 5 of The Good Fight as a recurring.

Sykes is the star, co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of Netflix’s well received new comedy series The Upshaws. In 2020, Sykes received Emmy nominations for both her role as Moms Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for her voice work as in Crank Yankers, a role she originated in 2004. Her fifth and latest standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Emmys. She is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Roger Pliakas.