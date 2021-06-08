Vortex Media Acquires Canadian Distributor ABMO Films’ Catalogue; Pics Include ‘Suspiria’ & ‘First Reformed’

EXCLUSIVE: Vortex Media has acquired the catalogue of Canadian independent distributor ABMO Films. In addition to the acquisition deal, ABMO Films founder Matt Orenstein will assume the role of Vice President, Acquisitions and Strategy at Vortex.

Titles include Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, the Oscar nominated First Reformed, Trey Edward Shults’ directorial debut Krisha, and Hounds Of Love.

Deal was negotiated by Justin Rebelo on behalf of Vortex Media and Matt Orenstein for ABMO Films. Vortex specializes in the theatrical release of feature films and monetization across all platforms. Its recent titles include Nicole Dorsey’s Black Conflux, rock documentary Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm, and its upcoming titles include Jim Cumming’s The Beta Test and the Tribeca premiere Peace By Chocolate.

“The acquisition of the ABMO catalogue is an exciting move for us as we continue to grow our feature film distribution in the Canadian market,” said Justin Rebelo, CEO of Vortex Media. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Matt join our team and bring his wealth of industry experience to Vortex.”

Prior to founding ABMO, Matt Orenstein worked at Entertainment One as part of the U.S. Film group.

“I am thrilled to have joined Justin and his team in this exciting high-growth period,” added Orenstein. “There are so many talented filmmakers bringing original, commercial and inclusive projects to the market that I hope to continue growing the already robust Vortex talent and sales agent relationships in Canada and globally with exciting feature films.”