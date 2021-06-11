NBC News’ Keir Simmons Lands Interview With Russian President Vladimir Putin

NBC News’ Keir Simmons interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with a preview airing on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Friday evening and the interview on Monday.

The exclusive interview is Putin’s first with a U.S. news organization since July 2018, when he sat for an interview in Helsinki with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It’s taking place just a few days before President Joe Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet in Geneva. Biden is in the midst of a European trip that includes the G7, E.U. and NATO summits.

The interview will air Monday on NBC News’ Today, throughout the day on MSNBC, and on NBC Nightly News. Sky News will also broadcast excerpts of the interview, starting at 7 AM ET on Monday. An extended version of the sit-down interview will run on NBC News Now.

Simmons is senior international correspondent for the network, having joined NBC News in 2012. He previously worked for ITV News based in London.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin next Wednesday, at a Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva. The meeting will Biden’s first with the Russian leader since becoming president, and the one-on-one is expected to be a contrast to Donald Trump’s approach. On the table are issues like cybersecurity, Ukraine and human rights.