New York Police made 22 arrests Saturday night in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, as authorities enforced a new 10 PM curfew in the iconic location.

The park, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, has lately been overtaken by homeless people and open drug dealing. On Saturday, police in riot gear clashed with parkgoers who defiantly stayed in the space past curfew.

At least 22 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and violation of park rules, police said. Five officers were injured.

Video posted on Twitter showed a police line trying to clear the park. When parkgoers formed a human chain to resist, the police got physical.

In Portland, the ongoing street clashes are heating up once more, but law authorities are starting to push back. More than two dozen suspected Antifa rioters have been charged in the past two weeks after months of catch and release treatment. On Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against 10 suspects following several grand jury indictments.