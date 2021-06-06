Meanwhile, Minneapolis had a third night of violence sparked by the shooting death of a Black man by US Marshals. Burning debris and rock throwing marked the third night in a city already on edge after the dismantling of the George Floyd memorial by officials.
Protests erupt for a THIRD night in Minneapolis as BLM demonstrators block traffic following the fatal shooting of wanted criminal, 32, who fired a gun at US Marshals https://t.co/BoX9Zf3TJC
— AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2021
Mass clashes broke out between police and people at an unlawful assembly at Washington Square Park in NYC. pic.twitter.com/sIusBP3Aap
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 6, 2021