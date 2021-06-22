Indian Action Movie Star Vidyut Jammwal Signs With Wonder Street

EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal, the Indian film star, martial artist and stuntman whose credits include the Commando series and Junglee, has signed with U.S. management and production firm Wonder Street.

Alongside his rising star in India off the back of a string of box office successes, Jammwal also recently made the move into producing with the establishment of his own banner Action Hero Films, as Deadline revealed in an exclusive chat with the actor.

Jammwal is now targeting increasing his profile abroad and will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder, who will rep him in all areas.

The Wonder Street partners said that “the time has come for Jammwal to reach global audiences”, while the actor told Deadline that he was “excited for this journey”.

Wonder Street has an international client list including Tony Jaa and Dolph Lundgren.