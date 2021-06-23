ViacomCBS Sets Streaming Content Leadership; Tanya Giles Named Chief Programming Officer

ViacomCBS on Wednesday unveiled its content leadership structure for its global streaming services. The moves include appointing Tanya Giles, currently GM of MTV Entertainment Group, as “a centralized programming head” to oversee content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

The changes had been in the works in the leadership structure of Paramount+ — Deadline reported last week that Showtime boss and CBS chief content officer David Nevins was in talks to take a content role at the streamer. Names like Paramount Television president Nicole Clemens, MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family Entertainment, were also tipped.

Those names are all indeed part of today’s revamp which essentially sees ViacomCBS bumping up each of its global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, all reporting to chairman and CEO Bob Bakish. Those names include:

George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, extending the world-class content from CBS News and CBS Sports to the super service (see his memo below).

Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+, bringing to bear the depth and breadth of filmmaking expertise at Paramount, one of the world’s pre-eminent film studios, to Paramount+.

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, responsible for leveraging ViacomCBS’ global scale, unmatched music industry relationships and iconic library of IP for Paramount+.

Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+, tasked with further unlocking and expanding ViacomCBS’ unmatched catalog of global Unscripted franchises and formats, as well as expanding marquee Adult Animation IP for Paramount+.

David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, responsible for building on Paramount+’s strong track record of Scripted Originals, including both dramas and comedies.

Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as President, Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), to include President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. Building on her current role overseeing PTVS, where she continues to report to Gianopulos, she now will lead original scripted content for Paramount+, reporting to Nevins.

Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+, responsible for growing the global portfolio of the full range of live-action and animated kids & family programming – both episodic and film – on Paramount+, building on what is among the most popular content on the service.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” Bakish said in a release confirming the revamp. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”

In the newly created role, Giles will oversee and execute a programming strategy for content offerings across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. She will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International, will now work closely with Giles and the content leaders to maximize the global content slate. She will continue to report to Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of VCNI.

Scott Mills will continue to oversee BET+ in his capacity as President, BET, reporting to Nevins.

“Tanya is a stellar media executive who brings a deep familiarity with our brands and audiences, as well as an unmatched talent for harnessing data to make high-impact programming decisions,” Ryan said. “Our content leaders know their genres better than anyone and have been integral to building a strong slate for Paramount+ and growing its audience. Our new structure will enable us to tap into their collective expertise even more effectively, further cementing Paramount+ as a true super service that delivers the content audiences love, all in one place.”

Here’s Cheeks’ memo to his CBS staff:

CBS Team – As you saw in Bob and Tom’s note below, an enhanced content leadership structure for ViacomCBS’ global streaming services was announced earlier today.

I’m excited to add the role of Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, for Paramount+ to my regular CBS responsibilities. It’s a great opportunity to work even closer with our colleagues in News and Sports as we scale both categories on Paramount+ and build on early wins, like our outstanding soccer coverage and 60 Minutes+.

At the same time, CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios will remain critical to the growth of Paramount+. CBS shows are among the most watched on the service, and CBS Studios is its leading content provider – and growing – for Originals. I fully expect these talented creative teams will build on that success here, too.

As part of today’s announcement, David Nevins will step down from his role as Chief Creative Officer at CBS. He will be adding the role of Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, for Paramount+, and continuing as Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks. I want to thank David for his important contributions to our team over the past two and a half years and supporting my first year at CBS. I look forward to partnering with him on the growth of Paramount+ and on CBS Studios’ ongoing role as a producer of premium projects at Showtime, such as the upcoming series “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

With David leaving his role at CBS, Kelly Kahl and David Stapf will report directly to me as we continue to develop and create a diverse range of best-in-class content for CBS, Paramount+ and other platforms.

Thank you as always for your passion, dedication and outstanding work. I am really proud of what we’ve done and what we will do to drive CBS and accelerate the growth of Paramount+. Let’s do this!

George