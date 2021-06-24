ViacomCBS Consumer Products Promotes Three As Key Franchises Spur Growth

ViacomCBS’ expanding consumer products division Thursday promoted three key executives across its leadership team citing growth across the company’s biggest franchises including SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Star Trek, South Park and MTV.

Lourdes Arocho has been promoted to SVP, Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing for ViacomCBS Consumer Products, where she will lead the global strategies and partnerships; Chris Groll becomes SVP, Consumer Products Design, ViacomCBS, liaising with the creative community on brand extensions across all ViacomCBS franchises globally; and Priya Mukhedkar takes on the role of SVP, Packaged Goods, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, overseeing that business in the U.S. and expanding her portfolio to include global promotions and all seasonal and celebrations businesses.

“These roles serve as cornerstones that are crucial to delivering the most innovative global consumer products campaigns for our adored characters and iconic franchises,” said Pam Kaufman, President, Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS.

Lourdes is based in Los Angeles and reports to Pam Kaufman. Groll is based in New York reporting to David Chustz, EVP, Global Creative Group, ViacomCBS. Mukhedkar reports to Dion Vlachos, EVP, Hardlines and Retail, ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products oversees licensing and merchandising across BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime with properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult. It also oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.