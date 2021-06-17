Venice Film Festival Confirms Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ To World Premiere On The Lido

The Venice Film Festival has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will make its world premiere out of competition at the 78th edition in September. As Deadline reported in May, the film had been expected on the Lido. From Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures, Dune is the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction bestseller. The film will be shown on Friday September 3 in the Sala Grande. The fest runs from September 1-11.

This continues a long tradition of major Warner Bros titles premiering in Venice following such films as Joker, A Star Is Born and Gravity, each of which went on to global box office success and awards glory. Villeneuve was last on the Lido with Paramount’s Oscar-winning box office hit Arrival in 2016.

Dune‘s starry cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Villeneuve directed Dune from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on Herbert’s novel. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. are producers. Executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W Gains, Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is jury president this year while Oscar-winning Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni will receive the festival’s Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award.

Venice chief Alberto Barbera will unveil the full lineup for the 78th edition of the world’s oldest film festival in late July.